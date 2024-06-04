2024 Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha elections: CPM's Sachithanantham leads by 1,91,346 votes in Dindigul

Afternoon trends from Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency showed CPM's Sachithanantham leading with a vote margin of 1,91,346 votes. He has so far secured 2.83.899 votes. The left party is contesting under the DMK-led INDIA bloc in the state.

Sachidanandam was the District Executive of the Students Union of India and the District Secretary of DYFI. Dindigul, Kamachipuram Panchayat Council President, was elected twice. He was the District Secretary of the Marxist Communist Party from 2021 until now.

In second position was Mohamed Mubarak of SDPI with 92,553 votes followed by PMK's Thilagabama with 48,710 votes and NTK's Kailai Rajan with 39,217 votes.

In the 2019 general elections, Dindigul was won by DMK candidate P Velusamy with a margin of over 5 lakh votes.

