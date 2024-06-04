2024 Lok Sabha elections results: Captain Vijayakanth’s son puts up spirited fight against Rahul Gandhi’s close aide in Virudhunagar

CHENNAI: Late DMDK founder Vijayakanth’s elder son V Vijaya Prabhakaran, who entered politics after his father’s death, is putting up a spirited fight against senior Congress MP Manickam Tagore at Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency.



After leading in the initial rounds, Vijaya Prabhakaran has conceded lead, but only by a slender margin of 460 votes as per latest numbers.

His party, the DMDK, is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with AIADMK.

Actor Radikaa Sarathkumar, who is at the third position, is lagging far behind by more than 60,000 votes. Her husband and fellow actor R Sarathkumar had merged his party with the BJP, and she is contesting her first election this time on Lotus symbol.

