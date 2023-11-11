20 persons injured in beetles sting at a temple near Tiruvaiyaru

TIRUCHY: As many as 20 persons injured by beetle sting in Tiruvaiyaru have been undergoing treatment on Friday. The beetles were in a palm grove near Veerasingampettai Mariamman Temple near Tiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur district.

On Friday, when people went to the temple, they were chased by a swarm of beetle disturbed from the trees due to heavy wind. People ran out for refuge, but the swarms of beetles stung around 20 persons, including Raman (52), from Veerasingampettai, his wife Padma (47), Thangappan (42), Govindaraj (65), his wife Pitchyammal (60), S Vetriselvan (43) from Thiruvedikudi, S Kulanthai (54) from Veerasingampettai Madha Kovil Street and D Mohan (43) from Melatheru in Veerasingampettai, who were rushed to Tiruvaiyaru GH.

Later, Fire and Rescue team removed the beetles from the spot. The fire personnel along with a medical team gave first aid for the persons with mild injuries. The locals said that there was a similar incident a month ago and they sought the district administration’s help to remove the swarms of beetles, but no action was initiated.