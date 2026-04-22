20 injured as omni bus crashes into cement mixer lorry in Kovilpatti

CHENNAI: Around 20 people were seriously injured after a private omni bus met with an accident near Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district on Wednesday (April 22), according to Thanthi TV.
The bus, which was travelling from Coimbatore to Nagercoil, collided with a cement mixer lorry.
As a result of the impact, 20 passengers sustained serious injuries in the accident.
Further details are awaited.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Krishnagiri district, three people were killed after a car collided with an omni bus in the early hours of Wednesday (April 22) while they were travelling from Bengaluru to Pennagaram to cast their votes. One person survived with serious injuries.