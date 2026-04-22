3 killed after car collides with omni bus in Krishnagiri

CHENNAI: Three people were killed in a road accident in Krishnagiri district after a car collided with a omni bus in the early hours of April 22, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The victims were travelling from Bengaluru to Pennagaram to cast their votes when the accident occurred. A total of four people were in the car at the time of the incident.
Three of them died on the spot due to the impact, while the fourth person suffered serious injuries and was admitted to the Government Hospital in Hosur.
Further details are awaited.