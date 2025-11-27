20 goats run over by lorry in Ariyalur

TIRUCHY: As many as 20 goats were run over by a lorry on the Ariyalur highway on Tuesday. Karuppiah from Kollapuram village near Ariyalur was driving back his herd of goats to his house.

Near Senthurai, a lorry of Ramco Cements, which was proceeding to Salem, ran into the herd of goats in which 20 goats died on the spot. On information, the residents of nearby areas gathered at the spot and besieged the lorry.

Ariyalur Town police rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesting residents. Subsequently, the police arrested N Ranjith, the lorry driver from Vallakulam village.

The police also assured to get compensation for Karuppiah.