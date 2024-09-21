2 youth die after bike hits RDO’s vehicle at Tiruchy-Karaikudi bypass

TIRUCHY: Two youth from Bihar died on the spot after the Pudukkottai RDO’s vehicle hit their two wheeler at Tiruchy-Karaikudi bypass on Friday.

It is said, while the Pudukkottai RDO B Aishwarya was proceeding to the Thirumayam taluk office on Friday morning. When she was nearing Lembakudi toll plaza at Tiruchy-Karaikudi highway, a two wheeler which was proceeding in the opposite direction hit the RDO’s vehicle and the two youths who were in the bike were thrown off and died on the spot after severe blood loss. They were identified as Mohammed Fayez (28) and Mohammed Fazil (20) from Bihar who were working in a mosque at Athiram village in Ramanathapuram district.

In the impact, the RDO vehicle driver Kamaraj sustained severe injury while the RDO Aishwarya sustained a mild injury and the duo was admitted in a private hospital in the Pudukkottai.

The bodies were sent to Pudukkottai Medical College. Namanasamudram police registered a case.