2 women killed, 15 hurt in separate mishaps on ECR

CHENNAI: Two women were killed, and fifteen of them were injured in two separate accidents on the East Coast Road (ECR).

In the first incident, a van carrying 15 women workers from Koovathur to a private factory was travelling near Kunnathur, near Kalpakkam. At the same time, a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus was heading to Puducherry from Chennai, the police said.

The police said the two vehicles collided head-on and on impact, two women, Ammulu (24) and Uma (40) from Koovathur, died on the spot. Seven other women were seriously injured. On information, the Sadras police rushed to the spot, rescued the injured, and sent them to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for treatment.

In another accident on Sunday night, a private bus travelling from Puducherry to Chennai met with an accident near Mahabalipuram. Due to heavy rain and poor visibility along the ECR, the bus driver lost control and the vehicle overturned on the roadside. In the impact, eight passengers, including four women, sustained injuries.

The Mahabalipuram police arrived at the spot and took all the injured to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for treatment. The police have registered a case, and further investigation is on.