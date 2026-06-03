2 TVK men held for sexual abuse of Thoothukudi woman

THOOTHUKUDI: Two men who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman under the pretext of securing her a job were arrested, police said on Tuesday.
The duo took the unsuspecting woman in a car to Ervadi in Ramanathapuram district, assuring to arrange a job for her. They offered her a drink laced with sedatives and sexually assaulted her, police said.
Following a complaint from the victim, the Srivaikuntam All Women Police arrested Balasubramaniam (35), and Jayapal (28), said to be TVK functionaries, and remanded them to custody in the Palayamkottai Central Prison on June 1, police said.
DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi expressed shock at the incident and slammed the ruling TVK for failing to ensure adequate security for women.
"In today's environment where women's safety is a major issue, when will Chief Minister Vijay stop blaming the DMK as he did during the election and realise that he is ruling the state and act responsibly," Kanimozhi said on 'X'.