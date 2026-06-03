2 TVK men held for sexual abuse of Thoothukudi woman

The duo took the unsuspecting woman in a car to Ervadi in Ramanathapuram district, assuring to arrange a job for her. They offered her a drink laced with sedatives and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Following a complaint from the victim, the Srivaikuntam All Women Police arrested Balasubramaniam (35), and Jayapal (28), said to be TVK functionaries, and remanded them to custody in the Palayamkottai Central Prison on June 1, police said.