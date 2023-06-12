2 sisters of Poonkulam drown while bathing in pond near Tirupattur

TIRUPATTUR: Two girls who went to a pond for bathing drowned near Tirupattur on Sunday. The siblings were identified as Lakshaka (12) and Reshma (10), born to Parthiban and Latha of Poonkulam near Tirupattur. The girls were chasing some goats which went near the local pond, when they decided to have a bath, but were soon soon in trouble as they did not know swimming. On hearing their screams locals entered the water and retrieved both of them and rushed them to be Tirupattur Government Hospital where doctors said they were both dead. Tirupattur taluk police registered a case and sent the bodies for post-mortem in the same hospital.