2 schools in Erode, Nilgiris receive hoax bomb threat

    A threat mail to a private school at Vaikkal Road in Gobichettipalayam in Erode warned of an explosion in three spots inside the school campus.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Oct 2025 8:23 AM IST
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: Two private schools in Erode and the Nilgiris received hoax bomb threat emails on Friday. A threat mail to a private school at Vaikkal Road in Gobichettipalayam in Erode warned of an explosion in three spots inside the school campus.

    The BDDS personnel and a sniffer dog were pressed into service. However, the threat turned out to be a hoax. Similarly, a private school in Ooty received a bomb threat mail, which had some religious and political references, which was later declared a hoax.

