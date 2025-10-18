2 schools in Erode, Nilgiris receive hoax bomb threat

CHENNAI: Two private schools in Erode and the Nilgiris received hoax bomb threat emails on Friday. A threat mail to a private school at Vaikkal Road in Gobichettipalayam in Erode warned of an explosion in three spots inside the school campus.

The BDDS personnel and a sniffer dog were pressed into service. However, the threat turned out to be a hoax. Similarly, a private school in Ooty received a bomb threat mail, which had some religious and political references, which was later declared a hoax.