NEET exam 'irregularities': DMK calls NTA’s panel illegal, seeks PM’s intervention

CHENNAI: Hitting out at the National Testing Agency, DMK MP P Wilson on Sunday said the NTA’s high-powered committee, constituted to look into the grievances of NEET-UG candidates, was highly illegal.

The DMK MP also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step in and redress the grievances of all 23.33 lakh NEET-UG candidates.

“The HPC reference and its constitution by NTA are highly illegal, especially to sweep illegalities under the carpet, motivated and arbitrary and liable to be rejected for the six reasons,” Wilson said in a social media post. He further said that the probe relating to exam paper leakage is yet to be concluded and so far, no report has been made based on the FIR. “How can re-exams be confined only to specific centres and how are decisions taken even before a final report is made? How can many students have the same marks in one centre?,” he questioned, adding that awarding compensatory marks for loss of time due to the absolute negligence of NTA cannot be limited to candidates who approached High Courts or submitted representations alone.

“Why are all the other candidates denied compensatory marks? The number of candidates who achieved a perfect score of 720/720 increased from 17 to 61 due to the award of grace and compensatory marks to undeserving candidates, which indicates potential inflation of marks,” he noted.