2 minor boys killed while learning to drive car in Namakkal

COIMBATORE: Two minor boys, who were learning to drive an omni van, died after their vehicle crashed into a car in Namakkal on Monday night.

Police identified the deceased as R Sudarsun (14) and R Logesh (17), both hailing from Kabilarmalai area. While Sudarsun dropped out of school after class six, Logesh dropped out in class nine.

Police said Logesh’s father Ramasamy owns an omni vehicle. Around 11 pm on Tuesday, the two boys took the van to learn driving.

“They had driven upto Paramathi and were returning home, when the mishap happened. While nearing ‘Pagampalayam pirivu’ in Kabilarmalai, Sudarsun, who was behind the wheels, lost control as he mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of brake. The van crashed into a car coming in the opposite direction,” police said.

The van was crushed into pieces and the two boys died on the spot. Villagers, who came on hearing the loud noise, rushed a critically injured Vignesh, 26, who was in the car to a private hospital in Namakkal.

On receiving information, the Jedarpalayam police sent the bodies of the deceased boys for a post mortem at Vellore Government Hospital. A case has been registered and further inquiries are on.

This double death incident due to underage driving has exposed the risks involved not only to the drivers but also to other road users.

It was just a few days ago in Salem, a 16-year-old boy, who was driving a two-wheeler met with a non-fatal mishap.

The Salem police arrested the boy’s father and the person who lent the vehicle.