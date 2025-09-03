2 men killed, one injured as car rams moped in Ramanathapuram

MADURAI: Two men were killed and one was injured after a car hit a moped on the highway near Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district, on Wednesday.

The mishap happened when both men, on their way to Paramakudi, were crossing the highway at Ilanthaikulam on a moped and a car that proceeded from Madurai hit them. Both men, identified as C Malairaj (54) of Venaglur village and C Poovendran (70) from the same village, died on the spot.

A Karnan (29) of Urakudi, who was travelling on a bike around the same time, got injured too under the impact of the mishap.

He was rushed to Paramakudi GH. Angered relatives of the deceased took to the road and blocked traffic, demanding the arrest of the car driver.

Police arrived at the scene and pacified the agitators. Based on a complaint, Paramakudi Town police have filed a case.