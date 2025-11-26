2 men arrested in Tiruvallur with 25.3 kg ganja

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur district police have arrested two men after they were caught possessing 25.3 kg of ganja sourced from Odisha. The arrested persons were identified as Rajan (40) of Coimbatore and Sidhish Kora (34) of Koraput district.

Police said that Rajan had built a network in Odisha and sourced ganja from there and had guest workers smuggle the ganja for him. Police said the duo had been moving bulk consignments across borders regularly. With their arrest, officers are now mapping the wider chain of suppliers and receivers tied to the operation. Further investigation is under way.

In another incident in Chennai, the PEW (prohibition and enforcement wing) of Flower Bazaar police station arrested two men, Mujibur Rahman (24) and Yaagath Ali (33) and seized 1.7 grams of OG ganja.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.