Begin typing your search...
2 life convicts die, one by hanging self, in Madurai central prison
Two life convicts allegedly died in central prison in Madurai on Tuesday. According to information available
MADURAI: Two life convicts allegedly died in central prison in Madurai on Tuesday. According to information available, K Ajith Kumar (28) of Uthamapalayam in Theni district died by suicide after he was found hanging from a ceiling fan, the other victim identified as K Dharmar (52) of Paramakudi of Ramanathapuram district had fainted and fallen down, before being declared dead, sources revealed.
Next Story