Begin typing your search...

2 life convicts die, one by hanging self, in Madurai central prison

Two life convicts allegedly died in central prison in Madurai on Tuesday. According to information available

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Sep 2023 12:01 AM GMT
2 life convicts die, one by hanging self, in Madurai central prison
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

MADURAI: Two life convicts allegedly died in central prison in Madurai on Tuesday. According to information available, K Ajith Kumar (28) of Uthamapalayam in Theni district died by suicide after he was found hanging from a ceiling fan, the other victim identified as K Dharmar (52) of Paramakudi of Ramanathapuram district had fainted and fallen down, before being declared dead, sources revealed.

TamilnaduDeathTwo life convictsCentral PrisonsuicidePolice Investigate
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X