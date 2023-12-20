2 killed in head-on collision between two-wheelers near Tirupattur

TIRUPATTUR: Two riders were killed on the spot when their vehicles, both two-wheelers, collided head on near Bharathinagar near Tirupattur on Tuesday.

Ramesh (27) son of Tirupati of Kuttinaikanur near Natrampalli ran a cricket coaching academy and was returning home after completing his work.

In the opposite direction, Sundaravel (32) son of Raja of Mookanur near Jolarpet employed in a private company was going for work.

Their vehicles collided head on resulting in both being thrown of their motorbikes and being killed on the spot due to severe head injuries.

Locals alerted the Kandli police who rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Tirupattur Government Hospital for post-mortem.

A case was registered and investigation started.

