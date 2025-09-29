2 killed, 1 hurt as truck rams into butcher shop in Virudhunagar

MADURAI: Two persons were killed and another injured in an accident, which happened near Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Ponnaiya (70), who is a relative of former MP P Lingam, of Kamarajar Nagar, Seithur and Akash (16) of Sundararajapuram.

The fatal accident occurred in the early morning when those ill-fated victims were standing at a butcher shop along the Madurai-Kollam highway.

The driver of a speeding truck, which was proceeding from Rajapalayam to Chokkanathanputhur, lost control and the vehicle rammed into a butcher shop.

Both the victims succumbed to injuries on the spot. Besides, a cow was also killed after being hit in the accident.

The injured, identified as Manimaran (26) of Sundararajapuram, was rushed to Rajapalayam Government Hospital and later referred to Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital, sources said.

Based on a complaint, Dhalavaipuram police have filed a case, and the truck driver Thalaimalai (38) of Chokkanathanputhur has been arrested, sources said.