2 held for smuggling painkillers, narcotics in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police on Thursday arrested two youths and seized 1,470 tablets of prescription drugs and narcotic substances. Police picked up Mohammed Tharik, 25, near the TNEB office on the Sungam by-pass road and questioned him on suspicion.

The cops then seized 1,470 narcotic tablets from his possession. Inquiries revealed that he purchased the tablets from medical shops in Maharashtra and smuggled them to Coimbatore to sell at a higher price.

Police said Tharik has already been facing four such cases in the past. In another instance, a police team nabbed Ramesh (27), a native of Kerala, from Kavundampalayam and seized 80 grams of methamphetamine.

Further inquiries are on to unravel their entire network.