2 held for peddling ganja in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy City police on Wednesday arrested two youths on charges of peddling ganja here.



Palakkarai police received information that ganja sale is prevailant at Kajapettai area near Palakkarai and so a team led by the Sub Inspector Rajagopal stepped up patrolling in which they suspected two youths who were moving in a suspicious manner and so the police picked them and took them to the police station.



Police identified them as Manikandan from Palakkarai and Vignesh from Perambalur. Upon interrogation, the duo confessed to the police that they were selling ganja to the local youths for a long time.



They also confessed to the police that they used to purchase ganja from a peddler in a large quantity and make them into small pockets and sell them to the youths based on their demand. Subsequently, the police arrested the duo and seized a few pockets of ganja.



The police said that there were as many as 11 cases pending against Manikandan across several police stations and one case against Vignesh. The police are inquiring about their supplier.

