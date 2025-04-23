2 held for IPL betting in Coimbatore; Rs 1.5 lakh, car seized

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 April 2025 7:28 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-04-23 03:53:06  )
    Representative Image 

    COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police on Tuesday arrested two persons for involvement in IPL betting and seized Rs 1.5 lakh, a car, and cell phones from them.

    Acting on a tip, City Police Commissioner A Saravana Sundar deputed a special team to nab the offenders. Police said two persons, Sridhar (39) from Vadavalli, and Balakrishnan (39) from Ponnayarajapuram, were caught red-handed in a residential area.

    They were booked under sections 8 and 9 of the Tamil Nadu Gaming Act and section 66 of the Information Technology Act. Further inquiries are on to crack down on their entire network.

    The arrest comes after a seven-member gang was arrested in Coimbatore on April 11 for IPL betting and seized Rs 1.09 crore from them.

    illegal betting ringIPL 2025IPL Gambling
    DTNEXT Bureau

