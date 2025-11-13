2 gunmen deployed for PMK MLA Arul, court told

CHENNAI: The Pattali Makkal Katchi MLA R Arul Ramadas, who faced an attack attempt recently, has been provided with two gunmen security, the police informed the Madras High Court on Thursday.

Earlier, PMK’s state joint secretary and Salem West MLA Arul had filed a complaint stating that when he was returning after attending a condolence event at a party functionary’s house in Valappadi, supporters of Anbumani pelted stones at his car.

Subsequently, Arul Ramadas filed a petition before the Madras High Court seeking police gunman protection for one year.

The petition came up for hearing before Justice AD Jagadish Chandira.

Appearing for the police, Additional Public Prosecutor KMD Muhilan submitted that the clash occurred due to a dispute between a father and son.

He further stated that in the incident, one car was damaged and eight others were injured.

Following this, two gunmen have been deployed for the protection of MLA Arul, he added.

He also informed the court that the duration of the protection will be decided by the Security Review Committee.

The judge then directed the police to submit detailed information on the matter and adjourned the case to November 20.