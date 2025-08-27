2 express trains in TN cancelled, short-terminated; check list here

CHENNAI: Two express trains operated in Tamil Nadu are fully cancelled and short terminated owing to the rains in North India.

Train no 16031 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Andaman Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 05.10 am on August 28 is fully cancelled.

Train no 16031 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Andaman Express that left Dr MGR Chennai Central at 05.10 am on August 27 will short terminate at Hazrat Nizamuddin (New Delhi). The train will be partially cancelled between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Shri Mata VaishnoDevi Katra (Jammu and Kashmir), said a Southern Railway statement.