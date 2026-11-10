2 ex-AIADMK MLAs appear for Speaker inquiry; final hearing on November 12

CHENNAI: After two former AIADMK MLAs resigned from the Assembly and joined the TVK, Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar plans to hold a final hearing on November 12.
The hearing is being held in compliance with the Madras High Court's directions. The two former AIADMK MLAs appeared before the Speaker and submitted oral and written explanations regarding the AIADMK's disqualification complaint.
The Speaker had also issued notices to sitting MLAs Maragatham Kumaravel (Madurantakam) and P Sathyabama (Dharapuram), who were re-elected on TVK tickets.
Following the notices, former Ambasamudram MLA Esakki Subaya and former Perundurai MLA S Jayakumar appeared before the Speaker on Tuesday and presented their submissions.
After the hearing, both former MLAs said the inquiry was proceeding in the right direction and expressed confidence that they would get justice. During the proceedings, AIADMK functionaries and MLAs Agri S S Krishnamurthy and Thalavai N Sundaram appeared along with senior advocate SR Rajagopal.
The Madras High Court had on Tuesday upheld Speaker Prabhakar's decision to accept the resignations of AIADMK legislators who quit the Assembly after the State elections and subsequently joined the TVK.
However, the court clarified that accepting their resignations would not end the pending disqualification proceedings against them. It directed the Speaker to complete the proceedings within two months.