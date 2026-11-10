2 ex-AIADMK MLAs appear for Speaker inquiry; final hearing on November 12

The hearing is being held in compliance with the Madras High Court's directions. The two former AIADMK MLAs appeared before the Speaker and submitted oral and written explanations regarding the AIADMK's disqualification complaint.

The Speaker had also issued notices to sitting MLAs Maragatham Kumaravel (Madurantakam) and P Sathyabama (Dharapuram), who were re-elected on TVK tickets.

Following the notices, former Ambasamudram MLA Esakki Subaya and former Perundurai MLA S Jayakumar appeared before the Speaker on Tuesday and presented their submissions.