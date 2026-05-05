2 electrocuted after stepping on snapped wire in Dharmapuri

According to police, Munusamy (74) of Jakkasamuthiram village had gone to his farmland to feed the cattle. While walking through the farm in the evening, he unknowingly stepped on a live electric wire that had snapped and fallen to the ground. He was instantly electrocuted and collapsed.

Duraisamy (58), a resident of Pidamaneri who was working nearby, witnessed the incident and rushed to help. In the process, he too came into contact with the live wire and was thrown aside by the electric shock. They both died on the spot.