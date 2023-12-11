2 die of electrocution in Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: In two different incidents, a college student and a daily wager were electrocuted in neighbouring Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts on Friday evening. In Tiruvallur, V Priyadashini (18) of Pinjivakkam village near Kadambathur, was electrocuted when she turned on the switch of the heater at her residence.

She suffered an electric shock and was thrown away when she was using a coil heater to boil the water. On hearing her screams, her parents rushed and found her unconscious. Priyadashini was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

In another incident, a 40-year-old man from the Adi Dravidar Community, who returned home from the Michaung cyclone relief camp, died of electrocution when he touched the main door of his house near Mahabalipuram in Chengalpattu, on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Sahayaraj of Valavanthangal village. He was staying with his family in the outhouse of a farm and had moved to a relief camp nearby due to rain. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.