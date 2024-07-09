2 dead, 2 suffer serious burn injuries in blast at Sivakasi cracker unit

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two workers were killed and two others, including a woman, sustained serious burn injuries in an explosion at a licensed private fireworks factory at Kalayarkurichi village near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district on Tuesday.

Police said the explosion occurred due to friction when the workers were handling highly inflammable chemicals used for making a fancy variety of crackers at Supreme Fireworks Factory. The deceased were identified as Muthumurugan (46) and Mariappan (45). Two other workers Saroja (56) and Sankaravel (58), who sustained severe burn injuries were rescued from the factory and given first aid at the Government Hospital at Sivakasi.

Later, they were shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital at Virudhunagar, where their condition was stated to be critical. Preliminary investigations revealed that the mishandling of chemicals by the workers triggered the blast. Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police K Feroze Khan Abdullah, Deputy Director, Fire and Rescue Services Department, Southern Region, District Fire Officer A Vivekanandan, and Revenue officials inspected the spot.

Inquiries revealed that it was a licensed unit having a workforce of 120.