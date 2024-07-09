Virudhunagar firecracker blast: CM Stalin announces compensation of Rs 3 lakhs to families of deceased

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Stalin on Tuesday issued a statement about the Virudhunagar firecracker factory explosion.

CM Stalin in his statement said, "I am deeply saddened to hear the sad news that Mariyappan (age 45) and Muthumurugan (age 45) from Chidambarapuram, Vellore village, Virudhunagar district, died on the spot in an unexpected explosion in a privately-owned firecracker factory operating at Kalayarkurichchi village, Sivakasi area, Virudhunagar."

I have also ordered special treatment for Sankaravel (age 52) and Saroja (age 50) from Pudhupatti, who were seriously injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital, added the CM.

My deepest condolences to families and relatives of those who lost their lives in this accident. A sum of Rs 3 lakh will be provided each to their families of the dead and Rs 1 lakh each to those seriously injured and receiving treatment in the hospital from the Chief Minister General Relief Fund, added the statement issued by CM Stalin.