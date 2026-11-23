With the police deployment barred at strategic locations, the mood in and around the Subramaniya Swami Temple was celebratory. Newlyweds, accompanied by relatives and children, posed for photographers just outside the shrine, while hawkers and street vendors went about their business, seemingly unfazed by the police presence.

Though no arrangements reportedly had been made at the Deepathoon for lighting the lamp, temple staff had made arrangements for lighting the Karthigai Deepam near the Uchi Pillayar temple, a police source said.

Temple and district administration officials would take up arrangements at the pillar only after receiving orders from senior officials, the source added. Senior revenue officials were tight-lipped on the issue and declined to comment on the arrangements.

Beneath this calm, residents of Tiruparankundram were puzzled over the recent Supreme Court order. Members of both the Hindu and Muslim communities said they did not want their age-old communal harmony strained, but Hindus wanted the Karthigai Deepam lit on the Deepathoon.

"The Deepam is for Lord Muruga, so our Muslim brothers will not be offended by it," said a group of women vendors who have been doing business near the temple for many years.