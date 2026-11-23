MADURAI: With just two days left to implement the Supreme Court's order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon as a one-time measure, no visible arrangements had been made at the pillar in Tiruparankundram on Sunday.
With the police deployment barred at strategic locations, the mood in and around the Subramaniya Swami Temple was celebratory. Newlyweds, accompanied by relatives and children, posed for photographers just outside the shrine, while hawkers and street vendors went about their business, seemingly unfazed by the police presence.
Though no arrangements reportedly had been made at the Deepathoon for lighting the lamp, temple staff had made arrangements for lighting the Karthigai Deepam near the Uchi Pillayar temple, a police source said.
Temple and district administration officials would take up arrangements at the pillar only after receiving orders from senior officials, the source added. Senior revenue officials were tight-lipped on the issue and declined to comment on the arrangements.
Beneath this calm, residents of Tiruparankundram were puzzled over the recent Supreme Court order. Members of both the Hindu and Muslim communities said they did not want their age-old communal harmony strained, but Hindus wanted the Karthigai Deepam lit on the Deepathoon.
"The Deepam is for Lord Muruga, so our Muslim brothers will not be offended by it," said a group of women vendors who have been doing business near the temple for many years.
Both Hindus and Muslims don't want their age-old communal harmony strained, but Hindus prefer Karthigai Deepam lit on the Deepathoon
"We also receive blessings daily from Saint Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha from the dargah on the hill," said a 45-year-old woman vendor. She said a Hindu mother took her children to the dargah the previous day to seek relief from illness. "Muslims also offer garlands to Lord Murugan at the temple to fulfil their vows," she said.
Several Muslim vendors run textile shops near the temple. "We are working hard for our livelihood in a harmonious atmosphere," noted one of them. Men in the area expressed similar views.
Referring to the present practice of lighting the Deepam at the Uchi Pillayar temple, located about 500 feet up the hill, villagers said people from around 40 villages light the Moksha Deepam there, a ritual of lighting lamps for departed ancestors to seek peace and salvation. "How can we light the Karthigai Deepam for Lord Muruga at the same place? The Deepathoon is not very close to the dargah. Our ancestors lit the lamp there, and it could be seen from villages across the area," they claimed.
Members of the Muslim community, however, said the structure was only a survey stone that had been wrongly projected as the Deepathoon. "The temple authorities have been lighting the Karthigai Deepam near the Uchi Pillayar temple following the Agama Shastras and long-standing custom. How can the Apex Court give a judgment against the established practice?" asked YD Akbar Khan, managing trustee and senior member of the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Pallivasal. He said the state government had filed a review petition against the Supreme Court order and that the community hoped for justice.
Members of both communities, however, admitted that interference by political outfits had disturbed the peace and harmony among the people.
Meanwhile, Madras High Court (Madurai Bench) Judge GR Swaminathan visited the Subramaniya Swami Temple with his family members and offered worship to Lord Murugan.