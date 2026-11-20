MADURAI (TAMIL NADU): Security was tightened on Friday at the Thirupparankundram Murugan temple hill here as a precautionary measure, with the Supreme Court permitting the lighting of the Karthigai lamp atop the Deepathoon on the hill.
While the Karthigai Deepam festival falls on November 24, an adequate number of personnel have been deployed around the hillock to maintain law and order, police sources said.
In December 2025, a single judge of the Madras High Court's Madurai Bench permitted lighting the lamp at the Deepathoon, an order upheld by a division bench in January 2026.
Challenging the directive, the Tamil Nadu government and the dargah committee moved the Supreme Court seeking an interim stay.
The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp atop Thirupparankundram hill on November 24 as a one-time measure.
A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi said only authorised persons from Devasthanam (temple administration) and government officials can go for lamp lighting and ordered authorities to deploy necessary security if required.
The top court, however, stayed the Madras High Court judgment allowing the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp atop Thirupparankundram hill.
The Tamil Nadu government had contended on Wednesday that allowing the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp atop the stone pillar near the dargah could lead to thousands of survey pillars across the country acquiring a religious character.