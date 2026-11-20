While the Karthigai Deepam festival falls on November 24, an adequate number of personnel have been deployed around the hillock to maintain law and order, police sources said.

In December 2025, a single judge of the Madras High Court's Madurai Bench permitted lighting the lamp at the Deepathoon, an order upheld by a division bench in January 2026.

Challenging the directive, the Tamil Nadu government and the dargah committee moved the Supreme Court seeking an interim stay.