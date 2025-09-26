2 convicted for setting fire to 25 bikes in Virudhunagar

MADURAI: Two men were convicted by the Sattur Sub Court in Virudhunagar district on Thursday for setting fire to 25 two-wheeled vehicles and were sentenced to undergo five years of imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, enmity between Santhanakumar (30) of Keelarajakularaman and S. Palanikumar (28) of ATR Nagar resulted in the incident.

Earlier, Santhanakumar bought a two-wheeler from Palanikumar, who runs a shop buying and selling bikes, on April 2, 2024. Discontent brewed between them over some issues and caused enmity.

The enraged Santhanakumar along with his friend Madhan Kumar (23) set fire to 25 bikes parked inside the shop. Based on a complaint by Palanikumar, Alangulam police filed a case.

When the case was tried, Judge Muthu Maharajan examined the witnesses and found the duo guilty and pronounced the sentence. Besides, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them, sources said.

