195 VAMBAY families to move into new TNUHDB homes

CHENNAI: “Spending a whole night peacefully, without caring about leaking roofs or the fear of concrete falling on our heads during the monsoon, is what I have dreamed of for over a decade,” smiles G Nithya, a resident of Chitra Nagar, Kotturpuram. She’s not the only one. The remaining 194 families have been living in a single housing unit constructed under the Valmiki Ambedkar Awas Yojana (VAMBAY) scheme in 2004.
Within the next few days, all of them will move into secure housing units in the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenement complex in Kotturpuram.
To rehabilitate the residents of Chitra Nagar (VAMBAY) living in dilapidated structures near the Kotturpuram housing project, the Housing and Urban Development Department issued Government Order (4D) 25 in August. Given their low-income background, beneficiaries requested categorisation under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). They sought to fix their financial contribution at Rs 1.50 lakh per dwelling unit, aligning with existing standards.
While the beneficiary contribution for EWS category tenements works out to Rs 10.49 lakh/dwelling unit, residents expressed their ability to pay only Rs 1.50 lakh. Consequently, the remaining Rs 8.99 lakh/dwelling unit will be covered through additional government funding support.
Nithya added that the condition of the houses had deteriorated drastically since the 2015 floods. During every monsoon, portions of the ceiling in these single-room units frequently collapse. “We spend sleepless nights dealing with rainwater mixed with sewage backflow that enters our homes through the toilets. We’re forced to live and carry out daily activities in cramped, unhygienic conditions,” she shared.
Concurring with was Ganesh, another resident, who explained, “Every year, crumbling roofs injure all of us. In May, we organised a road blockade to press our demands. Now, we’re happy that we’ll finally get a safe home before the monsoon sets in.”
Residents collectively thanked Ward 170 Councillor KR Kadhirmurugam (AIADMK), Saidapet MLA M Arul Prakasam, and members of the CPM for their continuous support, and Minister for Housing and Urban Development B Raj Kumar, who is likely to hand over the allotment order to residents.
Councillor Kadhirmurugam averred, “Over 190 families have already paid their share via demand draft, and the remaining will do so shortly. Our collective efforts have finally paid off.”
A senior official from the TNUHDB confirmed to DT Next, “The allotment orders are ready. After the by-poll, orders will formally hand them over to the residents.”