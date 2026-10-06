195 VAMBAY families to move into new TNUHDB homes

Within the next few days, all of them will move into secure housing units in the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenement complex in Kotturpuram.

To rehabilitate the residents of Chitra Nagar (VAMBAY) living in dilapidated structures near the Kotturpuram housing project, the Housing and Urban Development Department issued Government Order (4D) 25 in August. Given their low-income background, beneficiaries requested categorisation under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). They sought to fix their financial contribution at Rs 1.50 lakh per dwelling unit, aligning with existing standards.