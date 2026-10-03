Over 1,500 homes in Srinivasapuram TNUHDB falling apart with collapsed ceilings, cracked walls

CHENNAI: Residents of Srinivasapuram in Pattinapakkam are living in fear as several Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements are in a damaged condition. There are a total of 1,536 houses in the area.
With the monsoon season underway, residents fear that the weakened structures may collapse and have urged the authorities to provide alternative houses at the earliest.
Residents said that a survey has been conducted to identify the damaged houses and the process of providing alternative houses to those living in them is underway. However, they said there has been a delay in shifting residents from the damaged buildings.
The ceilings, balconies and staircases of several houses have been damaged. Residents are afraid to stay inside their homes and use common areas. They have urged the authorities to provide alternative houses before the damaged structures deteriorate further during the rainy season and pose a risk to residents.
A resident, Usharani, said, “It’s frightening to live in the house. Parts of the house, both inside and outside, could collapse at any time. The ceiling inside is also damaged and broken. We’re scared even while sleeping and eating. The staircases and balconies, which are used for safety and access, are also damaged. We’re living in fear every day.”
Another resident, Selvam, said, “We’ve been living in this area with our family for the past 40 years. When our children were studying at home, a portion of the building collapsed near them. Since then, we have been afraid to stay inside the house. As the rainy season has started, the damaged buildings could become weaker and collapse. Alternative houses should be provided before the monsoon becomes more intense.”
TNUHDB officials said that there are 1,536 houses in Srinivasapuram. Of the 224 families identified for shifting to Loop Road, 197 have already been shifted, while the process is under way for the remaining families. More than 1,000 families have been issued enumeration forms.
However, the forms have not been returned, and the shifting process has been delayed due to a lack of consensus among residents. As per the scheme guidelines, land cannot be provided separately and houses have to be constructed and allotted to beneficiaries. The Chief Engineer is visit the area tomorrow, officials said.