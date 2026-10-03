Over 1,500 homes in Srinivasapuram TNUHDB falling apart with collapsed ceilings, cracked walls

With the monsoon season underway, residents fear that the weakened structures may collapse and have urged the authorities to provide alternative houses at the earliest.

Residents said that a survey has been conducted to identify the damaged houses and the process of providing alternative houses to those living in them is underway. However, they said there has been a delay in shifting residents from the damaged buildings.

The ceilings, balconies and staircases of several houses have been damaged. Residents are afraid to stay inside their homes and use common areas. They have urged the authorities to provide alternative houses before the damaged structures deteriorate further during the rainy season and pose a risk to residents.