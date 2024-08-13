17th bird sanctuary in TN Nanjarayan Tank awaits birds, developments

COIMBATORE: Yet another bird migration season is fast approaching and enthusiastic bird watchers are eager to welcome the winged visitors that flock Nanjarayan Tank in Tirupur. But, what worries them is the lack of any visible development in the tank, which was declared as the 17th bird sanctuary in Tamil Nadu.

“The chirping of birds from Western Europe, Central Asia and coastal birds from Canada and Siberia would start to echo in the tank ecosystem with the start of the season, hopefully next month,” say bird watchers.

It has been nearly two years since a GO (government order) was issued declaring Nanjarayan Tank spread over an area of 125.86.5 hectares as a bird sanctuary in September, 2022.

“No infrastructure related work has been taken up so far in the tank. The water body is still exploited with people from neighbouring villages intruding for open defecation. As their movement causes disturbance to birds, the boundaries should be marked and fenced. But, things are moving up at a snail’s pace as only some basic documentation works have been carried out so far. We have pressed the Forest Department to speed up development works,” said K Raveendran, bird educator, conservationist and president of Nature Society of Tirupur.

Some of the proposed, but yet to take off demands include clearing of thickets to create pathways, developing bird watching decks and watch towers, build interpretation centre, ticketing counter, cafetaria and a parking lot on the tank premises.

For long, nature enthusiasts sought to declare the tank as a sanctuary to prevent a further decline in migratory birds visiting the water body. “Except declaring the tank as a sanctuary, nothing else has materialised. Until a decade ago, upto 25,000 birds from several countries used to make a stopover in the water body every day during the peak season from September till March. But their numbers have dwindled to around 2,000 odd birds over the last few years,” added Raveendran.

The decline in bird arrivals has been attributed to increasing anthropogenic pressures, which caused a change in the ecology of the tank, thereby disturbing their habitat’s conduciveness.

An official of the Forest Department said fencing has been done in 600 metres around the tank premises for the purpose of protection, invasive ‘seemai karuvelam’ trees were removed and native ‘karuvelam’ trees were planted and watchers were deployed to guard the tank.

“A survey is underway by the Revenue Department to fix the boundary. Once these works get over, other ‘management plans’ sanctioned by the government will be taken up,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

Plans are also afoot to remove all invasive species of plants and introduce those that are favourable to birds around the tank premises. “Watch tower, conservation centre and other visitor amenities are to be developed as per the detailed project report. Funds are awaited to carry out these development works,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department has successfully managed to control dumping of plastic garbage, which was rampant earlier, around the tank surroundings.

“There are two hamlets; Nanjarayan Nagar and Kulathupalayam near the tank, where the department took up sensitization of people and is strictly enforcing the Wildlife Protection Act to prevent violations,” the official said.