17-yr-old killed, face disfigured in Dharmapuri

COIMBATORE: A 17-year-old boy was found dead with a disfigured face in Pennagaram in Dharmapuri on Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as Yadavan, son of Perumal, a lorry driver from a village near Pennagaram. His body was found with a disfigured face near Dasampatti Government Higher Secondary School.

On receiving information, the Pennagaram police rushed to the spot and sent the body for a post mortem in the government hospital. After inquiries, police traced the identity of the boy. He was studying Class 12 in a government school.

Inquiries revealed that Yadavan was residing with his mother Kumutha, who left Perumal to stay in her mother’s house following some quarrel between the couple some five days ago.

“Meanwhile, the boy left the house on Wednesday night informing his mother of going to see his father at the house. He was then found dead with his face smashed brutally with a stone,” police said.

Therefore, the police picked up Perumal for an inquiry as he was upset with his son for taking sides with his mother and leaving him following the family dispute.

However, further inquiries are on to find out if the boy was killed in some other issue. Special teams of police have been formed to investigate the case.