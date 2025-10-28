17-yr-old hacked to death by gangsters in Sholavaram

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old boy was brutally murdered inside his home at Sholavaram late Sunday, in what police believe was an act of revenge due to a previous dispute.

Babu (17), a welder and daily wage worker, had fought with his brother Selvakumar over the latter's relationship with a married woman. The woman's relatives were angered by Babu's interference and approached a gangster they knew, who warned Babu.

On Sunday night, the gangster and his associates went to Babu's house in an inebriated condition, claiming to want to patch things up. They then tied him up with a cloth and hacked him to death before escaping.

A friend discovered the body the next morning and informed police, who have launched a manhunt for the suspects.