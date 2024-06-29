17-year-old girl kidnapped, sexually assaulted by boyfriend, others; rescued from Tiruvannamalai

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old girl who was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by her boyfriend and two others was rescued by the City police from Tiruvannamalai on Thursday. Police said that she got acquainted with the youth through social media. He had promised to marry her and took her to the temple town, where he and two of his friends sexually assaulted her.

Anna Nagar AWPS (All Women Police Station) has registered a case under the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, and special teams have been formed to nab the trio.

The girl went missing last week after which her parents filed a police complaint. Police traced her call records and traced her to Tiruvannamalai, from where she was secured. Police sources said that the trio had locked her in the house and fled the scene. Special teams have been formed to nab the trio. Further probe is on.