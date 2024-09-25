16 persons with disability this year’s Boccia champions

CHENNAI: Encouraging Persons with Disability (PwD) to participate in sports, the sixth Boccia state-wide championship was held in the city recently, where as many as 16 PwDs won the competition.

For the Boccia championship, which was held in four stages, as many 65 participants across the State participated.

The participants aged between 10-40 years, and 16 PwDs, mostly wheelchair users, won the competition. They were given certificates of appreciation by the Ektha Trust, an NGO.

Sai Akash, vice-captain of the Indian deaf cricket team and captain of the TN team, along with Saikrishnan Purushothaman, para shooter in air pistol 10 M and 50 M to win a gold medal for TN, and the treasurer of TN paralympic sports association took part.