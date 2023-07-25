16 Manidhaneyam UPSC trainees get coveted jobs

CHENNAI: The Manidhaneyam IAS academy which provides free coaching for the UPSC exams has said 16 out of their 49 candidates have secured prestigious positions as civil servants in the 2022-2023 Civil Services Examination.

The academy founded by Saidai Duraisamy has claimed it as a significant milestone. Established in 2005 with a vision to provide coaching without fees, the academy has been successful in placing students in the higher echelons of the executive of the country.

Out of the recent students who cleared the UPSC exams, 2 have earned positions in the esteemed Indian Administrative Service (IAS), 5 have claimed spots in the Indian Police Service (IPS) and 4 have been appointed to the Indian Revenue Service (IRS).

The academy boasts of placing 3,705 candidates in high-ranking positions, both in the state and centre. In Group-4 positions a staggering 30,000 candidates hailing from diverse caste categories have achieved success and are now contributing to various government roles, the academy said.

The centre provides comprehensive coaching free of cost, including study materials, personalised counselling and travel assistance.

The academy which overcame the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic is reaching new heights.