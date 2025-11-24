16-day campaign in Tamil Nadu to focus on digital violence against women, girls

CHENNAI: Observing the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25, the Centre for Women’s Development and Research (CWDR) is launching a 16-day activism campaign in Chennai on Tuesday to end digital violence against women and girls.

The CWDR, along with the Snehidhi network of as many as 55 non-profits across Tamil Nadu, will be part of the campaign against gender-based violence.

“This year’s theme is ‘Unite to End Digital Violence Against All Women and Girls’, which will highlight the alarming rise of cyberbullying, online harassment, misinformation, stalking, and non-consensual sharing of intimate images faced by women and girls,” said a CWDR member.

Interestingly, the campaign begins on November 25 – International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women — and concludes on December 10 — International Human Rights Day.

Speaking to DT Next, KR Renuka, director of CWDR explained, “Digital spaces, once expected to create equality and access, have become unsafe for many women and girls. With mobile phones being one of the few technologies widely accessed by women, rising digital violence threatens girls’ digital participation, education, and safety. Many parents now restrict girls from using mobile phones or the internet, increasing the digital gender divide too.”

Renuka referred to the Pollachi incident in 2019 as a major example of digital-enabled violence against women. “A group of men used social media and mobile phones to befriend young women, secretly record videos, and later blackmail them. The case revealed how online misuse can lead to serious emotional harm, fear, and exploitation in real life,” she pointed out.

The CWDR also urged the government and law enforcement to strengthen legal protection and swift action in cybercrime cases, schools and colleges to promote digital literacy and consent education, technology platforms to ensure stronger reporting and safety systems and parents and communities to support girls’ right to safe digital participation.

To create awareness, the campaign will entail activities such as formation of human chain and street play on digital safety and women’s rights, workshops in schools and colleges on cyber safety, legal rights, and responsible digital use, social media campaigns highlighting survivor voices, expert resources, and safety tips, training for anganwadi workers, teachers, and youth leaders to prevent and respond to digital violence and community events such as grama sabha dialogues and advocacy with local government bodies.