16 candidates secure 720 out of 720 each in NEET at Aakash Educational Services Limited

CHENNAI: A total of 16 students of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), have created a record by securing rank AIR 01 in NEET UG examination 2024 by scoring 720 out of 720 each.



A release from the institution said that out of these 16 candidates, 14 were classroom students and two are from Aakash's Distance Learning Programme (DLP). The results were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) recently.

Aakashians who have secured the all india rank one are Mridul Manya Anand (from Greater Noida), Ayush Naugraiya (From Jhansi), Akshat Pangaria (Haldwani), Aditya Kumar Panda (Chennai), Arghyadeep Dutta (Kolkata), Saksham Agrawal (Siliguri), Sujoy Dutta (Delhi), Aryan Yadav (Lucknow), Manav Priyadarshi (Ranchi), Palansha Agarwal (Mumbai-Nerul), Dhruv Garg, Samit Kumar Saini and Iram Quazi (Jaipur) and Kriti Sharma (Surat).

The two students who were enrolled in the DLP programme of Aakash are Krishnamurthi Pankaj Shiwal and Gunmay Garg. The students were enrolled in AESL's classroom program to prepare for NEET, widely regarded as one of the toughest entrance exams globally.

The students attribute their success to their rigorous understanding of concepts and strict adherence to a disciplined study schedule. "We are grateful that Aakash has helped us with both. But for the content and coaching from AESL, we would not have grasped many concepts in different subjects in a short period of time", the students expressed.

Congratulating the students on the extraordinary achievement, Deepak Mehrotra, CEO and MD of AESL, said "we congratulate the students for the exemplary feat. Their achievement speaks volumes of their hard work and dedication as well as the support of their parents. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors".

NEET is conducted annually by National Testing Agency as a qualifying test for students who wish to pursue undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS) and AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS and BHMS) courses in government and private institutions in India and also, for those intending to pursue primary medical qualification abroad.