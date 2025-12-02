1,500 Class 11 students clear Tamil Talent Search Exam

CHENNAI: The results for the Tamil Talent Search Exam (TTSE), held in October, were released by the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) on the official website recently.

As many as 2.70 lakh Class 11 students appeared for the exam held on October 11. Out of which, overall 1,500 students have successfully cleared the examination. Of 1500 students, 750 are from government and government-aided schools and the rest from other managements, such as private and matriculation. Candidates can check the exam results and eligibility status for funds through the website www.dge.tn.gov.in.

Speaking to DT Next, an education department official said, "Only Class 11 students are eligible to apply for the Tamil talent search exam. The syllabus for this exam is taken from the Class 10 Tamil textbook. The DGE has uploaded the necessary material on its website to aid the students."

The Tamil Talent Search Exam is being held every year for Class 11 students from government, government-aided, private, matriculation, ICSE and CBSE schools across Tamil Nadu. The selected students will receive a scholarship of Rs 1,500 per month for two years while pursuing Classes 11 and 12.