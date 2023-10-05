15-year-old boy ends life in Erode after mother chides him to study well

COIMBATORE: A 15-year-old boy committed suicide after his mother chided him to study well in Erode on Tuesday. Police said Manikandan, 15, who was studying class 10 in a government school took the extreme step at his house in Chinnamuthu Street when he was alone around evening. As he scored low marks in the Quarterly examination, his mother Kasturi chided him to concentrate on studies.

The boy however ended his life by hanging. On receiving information, the police arrived and sent the body of the boy to the government hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and further inquiries are on.