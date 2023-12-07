14-year-old Tirupattur boy dies as school bus hits two-wheeler

Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Dec 2023 11:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-06 23:15:35.0  )
TIRUPATTUR: A class 9 schoolboy who was on his way to the market with a friend on a two-wheeler was killed on the spot when his vehicle was hit by an oncoming school bus near Tirupattur on Wednesday.

Divakar (14) son of Prabakar of Bharathidasan Nagar near Tirupattur along with a friend went on a two-wheeler to purchase vegetables from the Sakthinagar market. When they were nearing Pudupettai Road, a school bus from Bargur in neighbouring Krishnagiri district which had collected students for the days classes hit the two-wheeler resulting in Divakar being killed on the spot while his friend escaped with a few scratches.

Fearing being assaulted by the public, the school bus driver took to his heels. Tirupattur taluk police who retrieved Divakar’s body and sent it to the GH for postmortem, registered a case and are searching for the absconding bus driver.

