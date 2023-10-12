132 aspirants from Manithaneyam IAS Academy selected in prelim exam for civil judge

CHENNAI: 132 aspirants of civil judges from free coaching classes conducted by the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu - Puducherry and Manithaneyam IAS Academy have been selected in the preliminary exam for the post of civil judges.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) conducted a preliminary examination to fill about 245 civil judges on August 19. Interestingly, 132 candidates selected through this exam have studied in free coaching classes conducted by the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu - Puducherry and Manithaneyam IAS Academy, a statement released by the Manithaneyam academy said on Thursday.

Former mayor Saidai S Duraisamy, the founder of Manithaneyam IAS Academy wished the successful candidates.

The statement also stated that the academy also conducts free coaching classes for the selected candidates to crack the main exam, which will be held on November 4 and 5. Those who are willing to apply for the coaching class can apply from October 13 to 15, said the statement.

The candidates can register through Phone (044-24358373, 044-24330952, 8428431107) or through online (tnbarcouncil@yahoo.com/mntfreeias.com) or in person (No.28, First main road, CIT Nagar, Chennai-35. The Coaching will commence on October 16 at the Bar Council auditorium, in Chennai, the statement read.