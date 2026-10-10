13 workers rescued from Tirupur's garment unit

TIRUPUR: Thirteen workers, including four child labourers, were rescued from a garment ironing and packing unit here following allegations of exploitative and bonded labour-like conditions, officials said on Friday.
Based on a complaint, a joint team led by Tirupur Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Sivaprakash, North Tahsildar Govindasamy, and North Police Inspector Rajinikanth conducted an inspection at the facility located in Bharathi Nagar on Goundanayakkanpalayam Road on October 8.
The complaint alleged that boys and girls from several districts were being housed in the unit and made to work without appropriate wages.
During the inquiry, officials found 13 people -- six young women and seven young men -- staying and working at the premises. Four among them were identified as child labourers, officials added.
The rescued workers hail from various districts across Tamil Nadu, including Tirunelveli, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem and Theni.
Authorities questioned the owner of the unit, identified as Sivakumar. The rescued children were taken into custody, and officials inquired about their living conditions, food, and the payment of their wages.
Meanwhile, representatives of the establishment claimed that the workers had been employed there for the past six months and that their wages were paid regularly.
Further investigations by the Revenue Department and the police are underway.