13 workers rescued from Tirupur's garment unit

During the inquiry, officials found 13 people -- six young women and seven young men -- staying and working at the premises. Four among them were identified as child labourers, officials added.

The rescued workers hail from various districts across Tamil Nadu, including Tirunelveli, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem and Theni.

Authorities questioned the owner of the unit, identified as Sivakumar. The rescued children were taken into custody, and officials inquired about their living conditions, food, and the payment of their wages.