13 mentally ill people rescued from illegal Nilgiris shelter; police send summons to owner

CHENNAI: 13 people suffering from mental illnesses were rescued from an illegal shelter in the Kunnalady area of the Nilgiris district, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Following this, Nilgiris police have issued summons to 10 people, including the owner of the illegal 'Love Share' shelter, which has been functioning for 23 years.

The police plan to investigate the owner, the shelter's administrator Augustine, and the eight other people.

Saravanan Deputy Superintendent of Devala Police Station will head the probe team.

Further details are awaited.