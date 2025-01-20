12.80 lakh petitions resolved in one year under Makkaludan Muthalvar scheme: KKSSR

CHENNAI: State Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran on Monday said that a record 12.80 lakh petitions received from the people have been resolved in a year since the launch of Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme.

Launched on December 18, 2023 by Chief Minister M K Stalin to ensure delivery of services of the government to the people at their doorstep, instead of them approaching the government offices, the state government has been offering 44 different kinds of services like change of pattas and old age pension, provided by 15 different departments of the state government.

Launched initially in urban areas, the state government conducted 2,058 camps in which 9.05 lakh petitions received from the people were resolved. Following the overwhelming success of the scheme in urban areas, the state government extended the scheme to rural areas where it conducted 2,344 camps covering 12,525 village panchayats.

Altogether, a record 12.80 lakh petitions received from the people have been resolved in a year since the launch of the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme with the overwhelming support of the people, said minister Ramachandran, in a statement, released early on Monday, describing the scheme as a proof of the government led by chief minister, Stalin being a people’s government and a government that reaches out to the people.