128 students affected by food allergy in Namakkal college; Notice sent to management

CHENNAI: 128 students from a private college in Kumarapalayam, Namakkal district suffered food allergies after consuming contaminated food and water, Thanthi TV reported.

Following the incident, the health certificate of the college has been cancelled.

According to NamakkaI District Joint Director of Health Dr. Poonkodi, a notice has been sent to the college seeking an explanation. Food arrangements have been made for 401 hostel students at an alternative location, while all affected students have returned home after treatment.