1,265 days passed after SC nod for Vanniyars’ internal quota, but DMK refusing to act, slams Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday accused the DMK government of betraying social justice by failing to provide internal reservation for Vanniyars despite a Supreme Court ruling that favoured sub-quotas.

Addressing the 108th birth anniversary event of freedom fighter and social reformer Ramasamy Padayachi in Chennai, Anbumani said the apex court, 1,265 days ago, had clearly stated that there was no legal hurdle to granting a separate or internal quota for Vanniyars. "But Chief Minister MK Stalin has shown no intent to implement this. We have met him, ministers and officials repeatedly, but nothing has moved," he said.

Charging that the DMK was "not just indifferent but hostile to social justice," he demanded an immediate state-wide caste-based survey. "If you dislike the term 'caste census', call it a social justice survey. Karnataka is conducting it for the second time. Telangana, Bihar and Odisha have completed theirs. Tamil Nadu, the cradle of the social justice movement, must act," he said.

Anbumani urged the restructuring of existing reservations based on such a survey's findings. "Within the Scheduled Caste quota of 18 per cent, create sub-quotas so that benefits reach groups left out. Do the same in the Most Backward Classes category and within the 3.5 per cent quota for Muslims," he said.

He warned that the issue extended beyond the Vanniyars. "This is about ensuring opportunities for all deprived communities," he said, cautioning that the PMK would launch major protests if the government delayed action.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to Ramasamy Padayachi's statue. Anbumani said symbolic gestures were meaningless without fulfilling the late leader's call for equitable reservation and empowerment of marginalised people.